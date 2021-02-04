BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.80

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 43344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 580,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.