Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Boosted by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,040 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.20% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 848,202 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 182,337 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,699,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 175,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 87,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. 13,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,896. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

