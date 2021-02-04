Blockport Price Tops $0.0386 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00067094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.01289177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.60 or 0.05766524 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00042118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00020719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Blockport

BPT is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.