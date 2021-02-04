BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.01 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $175,768.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00064346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.19 or 0.01197698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.45 or 0.04650180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

