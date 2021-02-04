Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $206,607.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,172,617 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

Blockzero Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.