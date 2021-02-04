Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $72,860.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $181,336.32.

On Monday, January 4th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $150,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

