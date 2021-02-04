Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $257.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.27%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

