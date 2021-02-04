BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BLSFY opened at $65.53 on Monday. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

