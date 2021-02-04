BMO Capital Markets Raises Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Price Target to $11.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS EXCOF traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

