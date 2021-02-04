BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,415.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1,200.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,477.15.

CMG opened at $1,499.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,553.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,422.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,299.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

