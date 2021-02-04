BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNPQY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

