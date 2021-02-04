Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38.

About Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.