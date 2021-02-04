Boenning Scattergood Comments on The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of BPRN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $162.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

