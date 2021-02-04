BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 3,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,050. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

