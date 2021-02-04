BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 357.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. 64,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,778. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

