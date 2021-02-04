BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,169,929. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.25. 14,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,850. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $390.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.58. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.