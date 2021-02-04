BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,886 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 401,302 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

