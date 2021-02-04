BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.12. 50,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,780. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.