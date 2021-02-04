BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,825. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

