BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $463.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $478.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.40. The company has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.