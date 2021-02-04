Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $153,219.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $20.39 or 0.00055158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance.

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.