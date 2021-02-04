Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Up 16.7%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s share price shot up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 1,844,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,291,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BQ. Roth Capital began coverage on Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million. Research analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BQ. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Boqii by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

