Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Borr Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BORR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 3,334,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,342. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

