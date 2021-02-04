Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.