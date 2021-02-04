Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-19% to $11.2-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.61 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.60 EPS.

BSX stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,122. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.04.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

