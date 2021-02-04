BoutsPro (BOUTS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,919.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 46.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 72.1% against the dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $43,747.55 and $7,919.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.01195797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00049421 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.48 or 0.04589866 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020187 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

