BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $962,229.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.00757455 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

