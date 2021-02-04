Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) PT Set at C$3.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) received a C$3.00 price objective from Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

