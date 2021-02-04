Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,129. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $96.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

