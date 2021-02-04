Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 256,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,048 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,950,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,350. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

