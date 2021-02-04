Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.08. 62,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.