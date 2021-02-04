Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 539,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

