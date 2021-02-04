BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Up 5.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.12. 3,233,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,225,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Get BRF alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BRF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 339,482 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BRF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,606,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 2,444,835 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.