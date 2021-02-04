Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Purchases 70,011 Shares

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 70,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,579.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BDGE traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 416,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,747. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $516.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

