BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 9.7%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.45 and last traded at $63.01. Approximately 1,227,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,168,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $35,044.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,643 shares of company stock worth $6,302,838 in the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

