Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.35-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.35-7.55 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.56. 15,951,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,726. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

