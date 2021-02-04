Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.82 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 121,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 71,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $808.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $179,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bristow Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 119,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

