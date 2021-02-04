Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities analysts expect that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 6.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.77. 51job has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

