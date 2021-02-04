Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $58.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.50 million. CareDx posted sales of $35.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $192.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.05 million to $192.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $257.55 million, with estimates ranging from $242.60 million to $265.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.56. 39,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -194.87 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,238 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

