Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $41.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

