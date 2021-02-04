Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,911 shares of company stock worth $2,040,327. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

