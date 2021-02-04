Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.12. ImmunoGen posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $68,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

