Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $649.79 Million

Brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce sales of $649.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

