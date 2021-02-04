Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 351,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

