Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of BX stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 27,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

