Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report $282.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.15 million and the highest is $321.90 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $426.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.