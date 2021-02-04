Brokerages Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings. USA Technologies reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAT. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Towerview LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $642.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Technologies (USAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.