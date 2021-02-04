Brokerages Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Target Price at $30.33

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

KDNY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 1,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,429 shares of company stock worth $73,649. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,887,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

