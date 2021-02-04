Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Target Price at $16.71

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 43,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,089. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

