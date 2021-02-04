Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Price Target at €6.92

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.92 ($8.14).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR:LHA traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.07 ($13.02). The company had a trading volume of 3,272,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €15.47 ($18.19). The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.93.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

